Live from the Divide music venue relocates from Bozeman to Livingston's historic Empire Theatre

BOZEMAN — For more than a decade, Live From the Divide has been a beloved destination for intimate, high-energy music performances in Bozeman. But now, the venue so many have come to love is moving to a new home.

“The nights that had a lot of energy and hit — they were pretty incredible,” said co-founder Jason Wickens.

“It kind of evolved into a performance space and became Live From the Divide,” added his wife and fellow co-founder, Jackie Wickens.

The couple, both with strong musical roots, first met “fittingly, over the jukebox at the Eagles over music,” Jackie recalled. After falling in love with each other and the Bozeman community, they discovered a unique building in 2009 that would become the heart of their venture.

“I was just in love with the history and the bones of it. By its nature, it’s a cold storage facility,” Jason said.

What began as a recording studio soon transformed. “I really just started calling and reaching out to artists I respected — first local, then regional, then more national,” Jason said.

Over the years, the Wickens booked names, including Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, Tyler Childers and Charlie Crockett.

In the early days, filling the intimate 50-seat space was a challenge. “We used to beg our friends to come down and just fill seats,” Jackie said with a laugh.

Seventeen years and nearly 1,000 shows later, Live From the Divide became a Bozeman staple.

“We are so grateful for those who have supported us in this space over the years,” Jackie said.

“It’s hard to put it into words unless you’ve been here and been a part of its evolution,” Jason added.

When the couple announced they would close the Bozeman location, they described it as an emotional decision.

“You know, some of it’s economics,” Jackie said. “It’s not like we really wanted to pull up stakes, but that’s the reality of living in a place that’s growing really fast. We just have to adapt — and that seems like a better option than calling it quits altogether.”

The Wickens have been seeking expansion for some time. The search led them to the historic Empire Theatre in Livingston. Built nearly a century ago, the venue will host both movies and live music in a 100-seat space — double the capacity of Live From the Divide’s original home.

As for the Peach Street building in Bozeman, Jackie hopes another tenant moves in to preserve it. “It’s an original railroad building. I’d love to see this historic piece of Bozeman stay here for another hundred years if it can,” she said.

The final show in Bozeman took place last week. The Wickens have about a week left to vacate the building before focusing fully on their new chapter.

“Live From the Divide doesn’t really feel like mine or anyone’s — it feels like it’s shared ownership with the community,” Jason said. “We’re really excited to welcome everyone to the new spot and keep it going.”

The first show in Livingston is set for Feb. 1 — and it’s already sold out.