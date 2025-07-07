Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lens: Hozier headlines Zootown day one, rain-soaked crowds dance through downpours

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirit of Zootown. As storm clouds rolled over Missoula, thousands gathered at the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, undeterred by the weather and drawn by the magnetic pull of Hozier’s headlining set. From soggy sandals to swaying umbrellas, the crowd turned the downpour into part of the experience—an atmospheric backdrop to a night of live music and shared energy.

Griffin William Sherry performs his Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ As storm clouds rolled over Missoula, thousands gathered for the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, undeterred by the weather on July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ LA LOM performs their Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ Kamilah Gibson performs Hozier's Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ Fans watch from outside the Missoula Fairgrounds as Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Griffin William Sherry performs his Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
As storm clouds rolled over Missoula, thousands gathered for the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, undeterred by the weather on July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
As storm clouds rolled over Missoula, thousands gathered for the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, undeterred by the weather on July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
LA LOM performs their Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Kamilah Gibson performs Hozier's Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Fans watch from outside the Missoula Fairgrounds as Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Fans watch from outside the Missoula Fairgrounds as Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
