Lens: Hozier headlines Zootown day one, rain-soaked crowds dance through downpours
Rain couldn’t dampen the spirit of Zootown. As storm clouds rolled over Missoula, thousands gathered at the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, undeterred by the weather and drawn by the magnetic pull of Hozier’s headlining set. From soggy sandals to swaying umbrellas, the crowd turned the downpour into part of the experience—an atmospheric backdrop to a night of live music and shared energy.
Griffin William Sherry performs his Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025. LA LOM performs their Zootown Festival set during an early afternoon downpour on Friday, July 4, 2025. Hozier performs his Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025. Kamilah Gibson performs Hozier's Zootown Festival set, closing out day one on Friday, July 4, 2025.