BOZEMAN — Legacies forged and shared at Emily Dickinson Elementary School in Bozeman, as a new artwork installation is unveiled.

After months of fundraising and months of putting the finishing touches on the artwork, there will be a new set of windows welcoming students and families into Emily Dickinson Elementary School in Bozeman.

Each year, the ‘graduating’ fifth-grade class at Emily Dickinson works on a ‘legacy’ project, and for this group of students, it was their most ambitious project yet: three stained glass windows.

“Everyone helped, and it was a great team effort, and it turned out really beautiful!” Fifth grader, Ciaran said.

WATCH: Legacies abound at Emily Dickinson Elementary School

Legacies abound at Emily Dickinson Elementary School

From students to parents, fundraisers were held to raise over $10,000 for the piece, well above the commission's actual cost. So, over $3,000 will be donated to assist with student lunch debt at the school.

“We raised enough – more than enough – and we’re using the rest of that money toward something good!” Ciaran said.

As for the piece itself, it sits comfortably beneath another stained-glass legacy piece commissioned for the fifth-grade class of 1999.

“It’s really fun because the colors go so well together, I think he had a similar idea in mind – just colorful and fun!” Emma Andersen, the artist, said.

Emma Andersen was commissioned to create these windows and added plenty of touches of uniquely Montana qualities to draw the eye, such as tourists gazing at Old Faithful, a family of three bears, and even Lewis and Clark on their expedition.

A very special guest was in attendance during the unveiling: David Fjeld, the artist of the stained-glass window created for the 1999 class of students.

“I just remember, I spent three days in the school here building this, and the kids watched me build, and they had all sorts of questions – and it was just a wonderful experience,” Fjeld said.

Seeing these two pieces together is only fitting, because Andersen is Fjeld’s great niece.

“They actually had no idea that my uncle made the window in 1999, so it was fun to tell them that!” Andersen said, “But I’ve been in his shop forever! I have pictures of me really young, and I’m hanging out in the shop, and he’s teaching me little things, so it’s such an honor to learn so much from him – and he’s a great mentor!”

