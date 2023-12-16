Laurel man killed in rollover crash

LAUREL - A 19-year-old Laurel man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. at Buffalo Trail Road and Canyon Creek Road north of Laurel.

The man was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck when it drifted off the roadway, MHP states in a fatality report. The driver, whose name has not been released, overcorrected and the truck went off the road and rolled. The driver was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries, the report states.