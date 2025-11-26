Last Day to Pick Up Free Thanksgiving Meals from HRDC

BOZEMAN — Wednesday is the final day to receive a free Thanksgiving food box from HRDC in Gallatin Valley.

This past Sunday at HRDC’s Marketplace, more than 600 Thanksgiving food boxes were distributed to households in need throughout the valley. Each box includes everything necessary for a holiday meal—stuffing, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, and even a turkey.

“Hopefully, anybody who needs help can come get help, so I just send that as a reminder to our community—don’t go without this Thanksgiving,” said Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition director. “We have the food because our community is so generous, and we want you to come get a nice holiday meal.”

Families in need can pick up a box on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at HRDC’s Marketplace.

If you miss that deadline and are still looking for a meal this Thanksgiving? You can head to Bourbon restaurant, which will be hosting Miracle at Midtown from 12 pm to 3 pm on Thursday.