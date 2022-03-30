KOA building new headquarters on Billings West End

BILLINGS — Billings-based Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is building a new corporate headquarters on Billings West End in the Transtech Center development.

The company said in a news release Tuesday that the new building coincides with its 60th anniversary celebration.

“KOA has a long history and bright future in Billings,” Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, said in a statement. “Our new headquarters will not only be a celebration of KOA’s success but also solidify our connection to the city as we continue to grow our roots in a meaningful way.”

KOA currently operates on the fourth floor of the Transwestern Plaza in downtown Billings. Construction on the new building is underway, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for April 8 at the site on 1205 N. Transtech Way. The building is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The 35,000-square-foot building will feature subtle nods to KOA’s history while celebrating the bright and innovative future of camping and outdoor hospitality. A&E Design of Billings is the designer.

Designed by A&E in Billings, the building will feature flexible workspaces that promote high performance and reflect fluid business needs, including reconfigurable and demountable office walls, soft workspaces and intentional office placements that reinforce a connection to nature.

Outside, KOA will celebrate its connection to nature with a seasonal “creek bed” that will aid storm drainage and provide sustainable irrigation for landscaping. An activity lawn, large patio space with a fire pit and other outdoor areas will provide ample opportunities for employees to and function as outdoor meeting spaces.

KOA is the world's largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds with 525 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

