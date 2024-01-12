Kellen Harrison pours in 34, Bozeman High outlasts Bozeman Gallatin in overtime

BOZEMAN — Kellen Harrison scored 34 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime, to lead Bozeman High to a 77-75 crosstown Class AA boys basketball victory Thursday night.

Harrison high five 3-pointers and shot 11 of 13 from the foul line for the Hawks, who improved to 7-0 overall. With the loss, Gallatin slipped to 5-2.

Chapman Wiehardt added 13 points and Kash Embry added 11 for Bozeman. Quaid Ash chipped in 10 points for the Hawks.

Gallatin was led by Troy Hugs, who finished with 15 points. Grant Vigen added 14 points while Mac Melin scored 12 and Jacob Sonju had 11 for the Raptors.