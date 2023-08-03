Jefferson River otter attack sends woman to hospital

On Wednesday evening, three women were reportedly attacked by otters while floating the Jefferson River.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud, a call was received at 8:51 pm that a romp or group of otters had attacked the women floating on inner tubes.

The attack resulted in serious injuries to one woman. The woman was flown to an area hospital with severe bites to her face and arms. The other two women also sustained bites in the attack. Reportedly one of the tubes was popped after an otter bit it.

The incident occurred on the river in Jefferson County between the talc mine and LaHood restaurant.

Otter attacks have been reported in 2021 on the Big Hole River and in 2013 near West Yellowstone on the Madison River.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

