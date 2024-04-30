Body found in Blacktail Creek in Butte, investigation underway

BUTTE — The body of a man was found Tuesday morning near a Butte walking trail.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at approximately 8:45 a.m. Butte Police responded to the Blacktail Creek walking trail, near A Street, on the report of a possible body in Blacktail Creek. A witness directed officers to a body in the creek. The body is believed to be that of an adult male. Once recovered, the body will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy and identification. Investigation is continuing at the scene. The walking trail is closed at that location and the public is asked to remain out of the area until the investigation at the scene is complete.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

Lester asks anyone having information about this incident to contact Captain Jeff Williams at 406-497-1157.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

