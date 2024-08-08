BUTTE - Law enforcement described a recent ruckus at the Butte Detention Center as a minor incident, while some inmates described it as a riot. Either way, conditions at this overcrowded facility can be described as less than ideal.

“I call it Guantanamo Bay or Silver Bow Bay, one of the two,” said inmate Jeret Fischer, who contacted KXLF by phone from the Butte jail.

John Emeigh

Just after lunch on Aug. 6th, some inmates became upset over small food portions and refused to leave the jail day room and return to their cells.

“One hotdog, a bun, and literally about a tablespoon worth of noodles, which is not adequate for any kind of meal, I mean, I know preschoolers that get fed more than that,” said Fischer.

Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident lasted about 10 minutes and inmates returned to their cells without incident.

“They become upset, when they got together they decided to throw their trays up against the wall at the front of the day room,” said Lester.

Inmates upset with overcrowding, lack of supplies, violence in Butte jail

Some inmates said it was more serious.

“It wasn’t a minor thing, they brought police department in here, over seven of them with loaded pistols,” said Fischer.

The sheriff said this was false.

“There were no firearms involved, they were armed with tasers, although there were no tasers ever taken out of the holster and there was no hands-on incidents at all,” said the sheriff.

Inmates have complained about overcrowding and the lack of hygiene supplies.

“We went months without toothpaste whatsoever, toilet paper, we went without toilet paper for days,” said Fischer.

Jail officers reported a supplier was late with some items a few months back, but the issue was resolved. However, inmates are reporting increased inmate-on-inmate assaults, a lack of medical treatment, and a slow judicial process.

“They just can’t maintain all the issues and the assaults that are going on in this jail, they cannot manage it,” inmate Dustin Sturdevant told KXLF in a phone call from the jail.

The sheriff said he’s working to improve the method for inmates to lodge complaints and grievances to avoid further disturbances.

“I understand the frustration, it’s hot, it’s overcrowded, nobody wants to be in jail, so we try to make it as comfortable as we can for the inmates,” said sheriff said.

