BILLINGS — An effort that began decades ago to create a more inclusive holiday in Montana now faces questions about its future.

“This effort nationally started kind of in the late 80s, 90s, and I think people were just seeking for a day that was inclusive of everybody,” state Sen. Shane Morigeau said Monday.

Watch how some people find how important Indigenous People's Day is to them:

Indigenous People's Day faces uncertainty after Trump's proclamation

Morigeau, a Missoula Democrat, worked hard to create a holiday focused on bringing people together through understanding different histories and cultures.

“We wanted the day to be about you and me and everybody in our histories and our cultures and trying to identify with who we are and where we come from,” Morigeau said.

Morigeau said that he tried to get this passed through the Legislature but failed multiple times.

However, on May 8, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 224 into law, creating Indigenous People’s Day in Montana.

“I was so happy because that meant that people were understanding what we needed to do,” Marsha Small, co-founder of Indigenous People’s Day in Montana, said.

Small understands the significance of the holiday.

“What was created out of this is a collective voice,” Small said.

She emphasized the day focuses on bringing communities together.

“How we can get along in the state of Montana and be good neighbors and get to know each other on a neighbor level and stop all the hatred,” Small said.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring Monday, Oct. 13, as Columbus Day in an effort to recognize the holiday's roots. His proclamation made no mention of Indigenous People's Day.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden became the first president to officially recognize Indigenous People's Day along with Columbus Day.

“I think it's more of an honor of our indigenous brothers and sisters that live here in this land that we should celebrate them,” political science professor Paul Pope said.

While Pope recognizes Christopher Columbus’s historical significance, he questions whether the explorer should be celebrated.

“Columbus had a huge impact sailing around the world and the navigation that he did to get to the Americas. That's an important accomplishment that should not be ignored,” Pope said. “Do we really want to revere someone that did the horrors of what Christopher Columbus and his crew did?”

Despite Trump's proclamation, Morigeau and Small plan to continue celebrating what they created in Montana.

“We made this Montana-centric. We made it what Montana wanted. And I think the rest of the country could learn from what Montana accomplished here,” Morigeau said.