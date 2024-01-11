HRDC warming center expects surge in overnight guests seeking shelter from subzero temps

BOZEMAN — While we’re bracing ourselves for those subzero temperatures this weekend, that means the warming center in Bozeman is bracing for a surge in folks looking to seek shelter from the cold.

“We don’t want people sleeping outside and risking their lives,” said HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer.

Guyer is at the warming center gearing up for a busy weekend.

“I would be lying if I said we aren’t slightly concerned about our capacity here,” said Guyer. “We think we’re going to be butting up right against that maximum number of people we can serve.”

Which is 105 people.

On Jan. 10, 100 people took shelter at the warming center—and the weather is just going to keep getting colder.

“So, we’re going to be at capacity,” said Guyer, “but we’re going to make it work.”

According to the HRDC, there are 150 people camping in vehicles in Bozeman.

In October, Kimberwick Street had campers and vehicles lined up bumper to bumper. Although there are still campers out there, it’s not near as many as before.

So, where did they all go?

According to the City of Bozeman, the recently passed urban camping ordinance has had a huge effect. Officials say they’ve heard folks have found a lot to rent, a friend to take them in, or help from Family Promise.

But still, many folks don’t have someone to lean on, according to Guyer.

“If you and I were to fall on hard times, we could call up a friend and say ‘I really need some help.' Those safety nets are not present for the guests here at the warming center,” he said.

But Guyer says that’s what they’re here for.

“We care for our neighbors here at the Warming Center,” said Guyer.

During the cold snap, HRDC will be going out to encampments making sure folks have warm clothes and propane.

“We’re going to have a few busy days here,” said Guyer.

But he says they’re ready for it.

“They’re forecasting like 27 to 30 degrees below zero,” said Guyer. “That is dangerous for a human being to be outside in those elements, so we’ve got to bring as many people in as possible.”

To volunteer or donate to the HRDC, visit https://thehrdc.org/donate/



