Homeward Point Shelter Nears Completion, Offers Expanded Services for Bozeman's Unhoused

BOZEMAN — A once-empty lot in Bozeman is quickly transforming into what HRDC leaders call a crucial next step in addressing the Gallatin Valley’s rising homelessness crisis.

Construction on Homeward Point, the nonprofit’s new shelter campus, is nearly complete. The facility, which broke ground last year, is now fully framed, with crews working to wrap up the project in the coming weeks.

“We hope to have substantial completion close to the end of this month or mid-June,” said HRDC CEO Heather Grenier.

Unlike HRDC’s current warming shelter, which is a repurposed roller rink, Homeward Point was designed from the ground up to serve as more than just a place to sleep.

“What we are building here with this facility is programming and components for people to land in a safe spot and get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Grenier said.

That support is needed now more than ever. In 2020, 99 individuals were experiencing homelessness at any given moment. That number has surged to 523 individuals in 2025.

Homeward Point is built to support families and individuals.

“Sheltering families looks different than sheltering individuals,” Grenier said. “They need space for kids to take baths, take showers, and do homework, etc. Another big feature is individual on-site meeting space for people to meet with a behavioral health counselor and a primary care physician, as well as group programming.”

From classrooms and laundry facilities to bunk-style rooms and private family areas, the facility was intentionally designed to support a wide range of needs. Grenier emphasized that the layout was developed with comfort, dignity, and trauma-informed care in mind.

Though early discussions had included a high-barrier shelter model with potential restrictions like sobriety requirements and background checks, HRDC has confirmed Homeward Point will follow a low-barrier model, meaning anyone in need is welcome.

“The people coming through our door are bringing trauma along with them, and if we can incorporate things into the design that minimize triggers for our guests, that is going to make for a more positive experience in our space,” said Brian Guyer, HRDC’s Director of Housing.

Guyer led a tour through the $16 million facility, describing it as a shelter and a statement of community values.

“When you have guests from out of town coming in, you’re gonna go take them to campus, you’re gonna take them to Main Street—but I hope you take them to the HRDC campus and say, ‘This is how we take care of one another in our community,’” he said.

While the building is nearly finished, HRDC says its work isn’t done.

“We’ve raised almost $16 million from the community in a variety of ways, but we have about $800,000 left to go on that number to get across the finish line,” Grenier said. “A bulk of that is furnishings and equipment.”

HRDC anticipates Homeward Point will be open and operational later this summer.