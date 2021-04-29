Hiker rescued Wednesday after falling on Sourdough Trail

BOZEMAN — A hiker was rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling on a downed tree on Sourdough Trail.
According to a press release, on April 28th at 4 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue were requested at the Sourdough Trail for a report of a hiker with traumatic injuries. The person was hiking off-trail when they fell on a downed tree with exposed broken limbs.
|Ground teams and a helicopter team entered the area to search for the hiker. The patient was located a few miles in and a quarter-mile off the main trail. The hiker complained of intense pain and had a noticeable injury in the rib area. Given the seriousness of the injuries, the patient was short hauled out via helicopter to a waiting ambulance.
Sheriff Springer would like to remind all outdoor enthusiasts that a simple slip in the woods could result in a major injury. Some preparation, including communication devices and a hiking partner, can minimize response time for rescuers. He would also like to extend his appreciation for all of the search and rescue volunteers who volunteer to help those in need.