Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

HIGLIGHTS: 100th Livingston Roundup Rodeo

Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 10, 2024

LIVINGSTON — Watch Highlights above of the 4th of July performance at the 100th Livingston Roundup Rodeo.

All-around cowboy: Edward Ramirez, $901, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Richmond Champion, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Candy Coated, $6,521; 2. Weston Timberman, 85, $5,000; 3. Rocker Steiner, 84, $3,695; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Tilden Hooper, 82.5, $1,956 each; 6. Leighton Berry, 81, $1,087; 7. (tie) Jaceklane Frost, Donny Proffit and Brayze Schill, 80, $507 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Gavin Soileau, 3.5 seconds, $4,986; 2. Kyler Dick, 3.6, $4,399; 3. Will Lummus, 4.2, $3,813; 4. (tie) Austin Eller, Ty Erickson, Sam Goings and Dylan Schroeder, 4.3, $2,566 each; 8. Kyle Whitaker, 4.4, $1,760; 9. (tie) Olin Hannum, Timmy Sparing and Jaret Whitman, 4.5, $1,173 each; 12. Stan Branco, 4.6, $587.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 3.8 seconds, $4,974 each; 2. (tie) Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden and Koby Sanchez/Trace Porter, 4.0, $4,400 each; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.1, $3,826; 5. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.3, $3,252 each; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $2,678; 8. (tie) James Arviso/Denton Dunning and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.6, $2,200 each; 10. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 4.7, $1,913; 11. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, Tee Luttrell/Chris Young and Dwight Sells/Cody Lansing, 4.8, $1,339 each; 14. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 5.1, $765; 15. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.4, $383.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Layton Green, on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Birthday Suit, Dawson Hay, on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Roller Coaster, and Traylin Martin, on Big Bucks Rodeo's Freckles, 84 points, $4,891 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $2,306; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen, Josh Davison, Parker Kempfer, Coleman Shallbetter and Kolby Wanchuk, 83, $797 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) John Douch and Cash Enderli, 8.0 seconds, $5,823 each; 3. Kyle Lucas, 8.4, $4,991; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Cory Solomon, 8.6, $3,952 each; 6. (tie) Tuf Case Cooper and Colton Farquer, 8.7, $3,120 each; 8. (tie) Chisum Allen and Bryce Derrer, 8.8, $2,288 each; 10. Hunter Herrin, 9.0, $1,664; 11. Randall Carlisle, 9.1, $1,456; 12. (tie) Joel Harris, Cody Henderson and James Ramirez, 9.2, $901 each; 15. Austin Hines, 9.5, $416.

Barrel racing: 1. Summer Kosel, 16.97 seconds, $9,063; 2. Paige Jones, 17.06, $7,251; 3. Chloe Gray, 17.19, $5,891; 4. Andrea Busby, 17.22, $4,532; 5. Tillar King, 17.25, $3,625; 6. Jordon Briggs, 17.27, $2,719; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 17.28, $2,266; 8. Tara Seaton, 17.29, $2,039; 9. Tammy Stedmen, 17.31, $1,813; 10. Braidy Howes, 17.32, $1,586; 11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.34, $1,360; 12. Hailey Kinsel, 17.35, $1,133; 13. Abigail Knight, 17.37, $906; 14. Sharin Hall, 17.39, $680; 15. Milee Dailey, 17.44, $453.

Bull riding: 1. Tristan O'Neal, 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Chandler's Dream, $6,317; 2. Josh Frost, 88.5, $4,843; 3. Fulton Rutland, 87, $3,580; 4. (tie) Shane Proctor and Wacey Schalla, 86, $1,895 each; 6. Taylor Toves, 85.5, $1,053; 7. Jestyn Woodward, 84, $842; 8. Braden Richardson, 82.5, $632.

Total payoff: $262,412. 

Stock contractor: Silver Creek Pro Rodeo.

Sub-contractors: TNT Pro Rodeo, Big Bucks Rodeo, New West Rodeo Productions and Bailey Pro Rodeo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader