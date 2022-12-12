Helena Capital's Opitz, Michelotti lead Bruins in tight win over Bozeman Hawks

HELENA — The defending Class AA state champions, the Helena Capital Bruins won in close fashion in Saturday afternoon's season opener against the reigning Eastern AA division champions, the Bozeman Hawks.

The first quarter was a tight one resulting in a 20-17 score. But the Hawks quickly asserted their dominance in the following two quarters, holding the Bruins to just 16 points in two quarters. Heading into the final quarter, the Bruins trailed 43-33.

The Hawks had a clear leader on their hands in Kellen Harrison who wrapped the game with 19 points.

But the Bruins came into the fourth with speed, ready to take the game back. By successfully drawing fouls and hitting free throws, the Bruins would tie, and eventually win the game 54-52.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

The Bruins were lead by Hayden Opitz in scoring with 14, followed closely by Nick Michelotti with 13. The pair also recorded three and five rebounds respectfully.

The Bruins will take on Billings Senior next Friday in an away game. The Hawks will host Kalispell Flathead.