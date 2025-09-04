'Heartbreaking:' Billings family distraught after autistic son's bike is stolen

BILLINGS — A Billings family is distraught after their autistic son's adaptive tricycle was stolen from their garage last week.

The Larson family said the theft occurred early in the morning on Friday, when the suspects broke into their garage on the 4400 block of Clevenger Avenue through the window and rode the tricycle away.

"They came across and ran up through here," said Lloyd Larson, as he walked up his driveway. "The next morning when I came out, they had busted out that window."

The family said it was frightening to find out unwanted people were in their garage.

"For them to be in the garage and us not even know, it's like we're kind of violated in a way," said Lloyd's daughter, Samantha Larson.

Upon investigating, Lloyd soon realized that some of the family's belongings were missing. None of the items were as valuable as his son Lance's adaptive tricycle.

"His bike just was gone," Lloyd said. "That's when I got upset and angry."

For Lance, the bike is important, as it comes with three wheels and helps him do something he loves.

"This bike in particular helps me balance," Lance, 21, said. "When there's two wheels, I get scared and worried that I'll fall and hurt myself."

The bike is also meaningful to the family, who've watched him compete with it during the Special Olympics the past five years.

"I pretty much just use it for like the Special Olympics," Lance said. "It helps me get some medals."

That's why it's such a maddening situation for big sister Samantha.

"Just stealing from him, knowing that he's probably special needs with that kind of bike, like how can you stoop so low?" Samantha said.

The family filed a police report and were able to find some images of the suspects from businesses located on Orchard Lane.

They estimate that the cost of a new bike would be around $550, but they added that the money isn't their concern.

"It's something he enjoys to do in the springtime and he competes in the Special Olympics for that," Samantha said. "So, it's more than just 'You stole the bike.'"

Lance said he's hopeful that he will find a replacement somehow in time for next year.

"It's kind of heartbreaking," Lance said.