Habitat for Humanity’s Belgrade Restore Doubles in Size, Adds Affordable Housing

BELGRADE — If you’ve visited Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Belgrade, chances are you’ve met Jeneffer Smith. She has been with the nonprofit for nearly 20 years — managing the Restore for the last five and, before that, helping build affordable houses for low-income families.

“I love Habitat for Humanity. I love the whole concept of keeping things out of the landfill, building houses for those that need them,” Smith said.

Every couch, lamp, and dish sold at the Restore helps build homes locally.

“100% of the money stays right here in the Gallatin Valley, building houses,” she said.

WATCH: Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley is doubling its ReStore and building 8 new affordable homes in Belgrade

Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley plans 8 new homes and a ReStore expansion

Smith is excited about what’s next.

“We are getting so many donations that we need more places to put them. We also have such an increase in individuals who have moved here to Montana. The Restore is getting a great big expansion — we will be about double the size we are right now,” she said.

The expansion is made possible by a $300,000 grant from the MJ Murdock Foundation. But that’s not the only big news at Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley.

“The homes that we’re going to be starting in June or July are going to be out at West Post right here in Belgrade,” said Jason Sakran, Habitat’s new CEO.

Since the 1990s, Gallatin Valley’s Habitat has helped build about 95 homes and repair another 50. Now, eight new affordable homes are on the way.

“Those homes are going to really focus on folks in the AMI that’s around the 70–80% AMI, which is the adjusted median income,” Sakran said.

That means a family making around $90,000 a year — or a single person making $65,000 — could qualify.

“We want to focus on nurses, teachers, firefighters, folks in the restaurant industry, blue-collar workers,” Sakran said.

Asked how Habitat makes homes affordable in Gallatin Valley’s pricey housing market, Sakran said they work closely with suppliers.

“We work with local building suppliers to help us get the lowest cost possible for those materials,” he said.

The new three-bedroom, two-bath West Post homes will cost about $450,000 to build but will sell for closer to $350,000.

“The question is, how do you get from $450,000 to $350,000? We don’t. We rely on the generosity of our community,” Sakran said.

Habitat will launch an $800,000 fundraiser to bridge that gap, and Smith hopes everyone who qualifies will apply.

“As we all know, affordable housing is hard to come by, and this is the best way for homeownership,” she said.

To learn how to apply for these affordable homes, visit this link: https://www.habitatbozeman.org