Grizzly bear activity prompts hard-sided camping requirement at Park County recreation site

LIVINGSTON — The Bureau of Land Management is restricting camping at the Carbella Recreation Site in Park County due to frequent grizzly bear activity in the area.

Only hard-sided camping units are permitted at the site. Tents, soft-sided pop-up campers, and canvas-sided vehicles are strictly prohibited under the temporary order.

Officials say grizzly bears are frequently seen in the area, and the restrictions are intended to reduce the chance of dangerous encounters between bears and visitors.

The BLM worked with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to implement the change.

The temporary order runs through December 31 and applies to all BLM-managed lands within Township 7 South, including Range 7 East, Section 20.

Signs will be posted at the Carbella Recreation Site and at the BLM Butte Field Office to warn visitors.

For more information, contact the BLM Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.

