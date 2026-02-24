Great Belgrade apple pie bake-off set for March 14 at Belgrade Senior Center

BELGRADE — Belgrade is hosting the Great Belgrade Apple Pie Bake-Off on Saturday, March 14, at the Belgrade Senior Center on East Cameron Avenue.

The contest is open to everyone — you don't have to live in Belgrade to enter.

3 categories are available: youth 18 and under, adults over 18, and professionals who bake or sell goods for income.

All pies must be homemade, double-crusted, and fully baked from scratch — with apple as the primary filling. Each person may submit one entry.

The bake-off is part of Belgrade Celebrates America 250, a series of local events marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Participants must deliver their pies to the Belgrade Senior Center between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, March 14. Judging will begin promptly at noon, and no late entries will be accepted. Each participant must also submit two copies of their original pie recipe, including their name and address.

Entries will be judged anonymously by a three-member panel with representatives from the Belgrade School District, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, and Belgrade City Council.

Pies will be evaluated on flavor, crust quality, appearance, and overall impression.

