Get ready for Ragtime: Musical to take the stage in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Theatre fans will want to get ready for the show of the year in southwest Montana. Opera Montana’s production of the Tony-award winning musical RAGTIME this month at The Ellen Theatre for six shows, January 23-25th and January 30th through February 1st.



Ragtime is a musical based on a book by Terrence McNally, based on E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel, that takes place in the early 20th century in America. Ragtime premiered in 1996 in Toronto and opened on Broadway in 1998. The story interweaves the lives of historically relevant groups of people in America and explores themes of racism, immigration, social change, and the American dream.



The cast is led by visionary director Francesca Zambello , who is recognized internationally for her work in opera and theatre and has worked on stages all over the world. Michael Sakir is conducting the score and is known for his versatile style in both traditional and modern opera, and has served as Artistic Director of Opera Montana since 2020.



The cast is a mix of professional performers from around the nation, as well as homegrown talent from the Treasure State. The powerful voices and storyline will captivate audiences as they tell the story of hope and resilience.

Tickets are available through the Opera Montana website.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 23 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 24 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 25 @ 3:00pm

Friday, January 30 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 31 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, February 1 @ 3:00pm

