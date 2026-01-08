Get ready, fans! Bobcats to be honored with parade and celebration

BOZEMAN - Bozeman will celebrate its national championship football team with a parade through downtown and a celebration at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 17.

According to a MSU press release, the parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Bobcat Athletic Complex and will head north on South 11th Avenue to Main Street. It will then move east on Main Street to Highland Boulevard and then travel west on Kagy Boulevard back to Bobcat Stadium. The parade will include the football team and coaches, as well as the Spirit of the West marching band, the Spirit Squad, the MSU rodeo team and more.

Immediately following the parade, a celebration will be held at Bobcat Stadium. Fans will hear remarks by MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello, MSU President Brock Tessman, football players and head coach Brent Vigen that will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Spirit of the West will also be there to rally the crowd with the MSU fight song. After the remarks, the football team will be available for photos and autographs.

All events are free and open to the public.

MSU photo by Kelly Gorham Montana State University defeated Illinois State University on Jan. 5, 2026, to claim its first national title since 1984.

"Our fans and community have supported us in record numbers this season and have been waiting 41 years to bring another national championship to Bozeman. Saturday will be a great chance for them to honor and celebrate our champions in Bozeman," said Costello.

The Bobcats defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 35-34 in overtime on Monday, Jan. 5, in Nashville. The dramatic win gave MSU its first football national title since 1984.

"Athletics have a special way of pulling people together, whether that's a team, a university, a town, or an entire state," said MSU President Brock Tessman. "I cannot wait to celebrate with our students, faculty, staff, neighbors, friends and our athletes, who brought this championship home not just for MSU but for the entire state of Montana."

After the stadium rally, it's time for Cat-Griz basketball at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The women's team hosts the cross-state rivals at 2 p.m., and the men play at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time and wear gold, and they will receive a free gold rally towel while supplies last.

For ticket information, visit https://montanastate.evenue.net/list/SPO [montanastate.evenue.net].

