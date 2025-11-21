Generations of Bobcat Pride: The Eiden Family’s Deep Roots in MSU Football

BOZEMAN — For some people, being a Bobcat is about fandom. For others, it’s about family. That’s the case for the Eidens - a name familiar to Montana State football fans because Kenny Eiden is a current team captain. But, he’s not the first Ken Eiden to wear the Bobcat uniform.

“This is my actual helmet. This thing’s really old,” Ken said, holding up his original gear. Ken Eiden III is a former guard and tackle for the Bobcats. “I came here in ’87 and redshirted. My very first game was actually against the University of Florida,” he recalled.

It was an intimidating start to his college football career. Ken played for MSU until 1991 but admitted one lingering disappointment. “Unfortunately, I never did beat the Grizzlies in my time with the Cats, so this is kind of a fun week for that,” he said.

Football wasn’t the only thing he found in Bozeman. Ken met his wife, Holly, after graduating. “We kind of hung out as friends for months,” Holly said. “Then she said, ‘Are you actually going to take me out on an official date?’ And I said, ‘Yes, absolutely!’” Ken added with a laugh.

The rest was history. They knew they’d be lifelong Bobcat fans, however, they had no idea just how involved they’d become until their son, Kenneth Eiden IV, entered the picture. “I had a feeling when he was very young he could do exceptional physical things. He’s very gifted that way,” Holly said.

Kenny surpassed expectations in multiple sports, including lacrosse, basketball, and especially football. At Bozeman High School, he helped the Hawks secure a state championship his junior year before focusing on his senior season.

“He started listing all the different schools he’d been to and talked with the coaches,” Ken remembered. “He kept saying, ‘Well, this school does this, this, and this... but so does MSU.’”

The decision was made: Kenny would be a Bobcat. That was 2020. Now, in 2025, Kenneth Eiden IV is a senior and team captain. Asked how many games they have missed? “We haven’t missed a single one, zero,” Ken and Holly said.

Their support extends beyond the stands. The couple runs the tailgate for all Bobcat parents, fostering a close-knit community of MSU football families.

“It’s the best. We all feel joy when any of the kids gets a minute on the field,” Holly said. “We all feel heartbreak when one of the kids gets hurt.”

As Cat-Griz week approaches, “Big Ken” reflects on the fact that while he never beat the Grizzlies, his son has. “It’s the best. We all want to see our kids do better than us, and there’s nothing that makes us more proud than his accomplishments,” Ken said.

At the end of the season, Ken and Holly will no longer be Bobcat parents. But with blue and gold running through their home and friendships built along the way, their connection to the team isn’t ending.

“It’s the 124th meeting of the Cats and Griz, and we’ll be at the next 30 to 40 of them, as long as we’re around,” Ken said.

“We will be Bobcats forever. That won’t change at all,” Holly added.