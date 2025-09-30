Gallatin Valley Packathon pivots strategy to feed Haitian schoolchildren amid gang violence

The Gallatin Valley Packathon is changing its approach to help feed hungry schoolchildren in Haiti after years of gang violence making food delivery nearly impossible.

For six years, the annual Packathon has worked to alleviate chronic hunger in Haiti with considerable success. However, gangs and ongoing unrest in the country have made it difficult to get food to schoolkids in Bois Negress, a remote area of Haiti.

Pictured: Classroom in Bois Negress, Haiti (Credit: Gallatin Valley Packathon)

Gallatin Valley Packathon

This year's 6th annual Packathon represents a strategic pivot while maintaining the same mission. Rather than physically sending food packages that could be intercepted before reaching their destination in remote mountain regions, organizers are now funding locally sourced meals.

Raine Barnett Christenson explained the new approach during a live interview with MTN News. The organization will work directly with local sources in Haiti to provide meals, ensuring food reaches the children who need it most.

MTN News interview with Raine Barnett Christenson

The organization projects that $30,000 will buy enough rice, beans and vegetables in Haiti to feed 190 kids nutritious lunches every weekday through 2026. This matches last year's fundraising goal but represents a more effective means of supplying food to the region.

Community members can support the effort by attending a breakfast event on October 4 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. The event will feature regional Haitian food and provide an opportunity to learn about the daily realities facing students in Haiti.

Donations can be made online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/galvalpivot2025/. Breakfast tickets are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/25galvalst/event/breakfast/.