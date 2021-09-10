Gallatin Valley organizations to host ceremonial events in remembrance of 9/11

BOZEMAN — Multiple events will be happening around the country Saturday in remembrance of September 11th, 2001.

“It was the day that brought me into the military, into the army and I spent about a decade of my life in the army because of that day,” said Joe Schumacher.

Schumacher is the director of Veterans Services at Montana State University. The organization hosts the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony.

“At 9 am, community members and campus members are going to gather at the flagpole right outside Montana Hall, so the center of our campus," said Schumacher. "We’re going to come together and hear from the president of the university, a veteran who was actually in New York City on 9/11, as well as a member of our local police department up on campus.”

Another event in Bozeman happening Saturday will be hosted by the local American Legion.

“We have a chaplain," said Len Albright. "He does an invocation and benediction. We have a singer that sings the National Anthem. We do the Pledge of Allegiance. We do a roll call, which means that we call out names of those who passed during 9/11.”

Due to recent events, the American Legion is also implementing a new part to their ceremony.

“We lost 13 men and women serving in our country just a few weeks back and we’re going to place 13 flags out on Main Street across the street, and on this side for our 13 fallen soldiers,” said Albright.

Even if you’re not military or a first responder, everyone is invited.

“It’s just a time for us to come together this day that, whether you know it or not, has impacted all of our lives," said Schumacher. "Remember the past 20 years, all those we lost, and support one another as a community.”

MEMORIAL CEREMONY MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IN FRONT OF MONTANA HALL ARRIVE A LITTLE BEFORE 9:03 A.M.

9/11 REMEMBRANCE SERVICE THE AMERICAN LEGION 225 E MAIN STREET DOORS OPEN AT 8 AM



