9/11 memorial event hosted by Bozeman's American Legion

BOZEMAN — Bozeman’s American Legion will host its 11th annual 9/11 service.

Organizer Len Albright says local emergency service providers will be recognized during the brief ceremony on Saturday morning. He says the Legion will open around 8 am and will provide donuts, muffins, and coffee, and juice. He says this will give folks a chance to talk to some of the emergency service providers gathered. He says the ceremony will begin at 9:03 am with a moment of silence for those lost 20 years ago - and the Legion will also remember the 13 servicemembers lost in Afghanistan recently.

Albright says the public is encouraged to come help the American Legion honor those lost and thank those who continue to help us every day.

