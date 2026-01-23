Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gallatin girls remain unbeaten after win over crosstown rival Bozeman

Gallatin and Bozeman shake hands after game
Toni Wetmore
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin girls basketball team remained undefeated this season after beating crosstown rival Bozeman 59-24 at home on Thursday.

Bozeman got on the board first with a bucket by Lauren Keim, but Gallatin quickly answered with a 3-pointer by Ave Odegard.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Keim finished with a team-high eight points for the Hawks.

For the Raptors, Odegard and Jada Davis finished with 15 points each.

Gallatin (9-0 overall, 5-0 Eastern AA) will host Great Falls (5-5, 3-2) next Tuesday, while Bozeman (5-5, 1-4) will return home to host Great Falls CMR (5-4, 2-2).

