Gallatin girls remain unbeaten after win over crosstown rival Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin girls basketball team remained undefeated this season after beating crosstown rival Bozeman 59-24 at home on Thursday.

Bozeman got on the board first with a bucket by Lauren Keim, but Gallatin quickly answered with a 3-pointer by Ave Odegard.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Gallatin remains unbeaten after win over crosstown rival Bozeman

Keim finished with a team-high eight points for the Hawks.

For the Raptors, Odegard and Jada Davis finished with 15 points each.

Gallatin (9-0 overall, 5-0 Eastern AA) will host Great Falls (5-5, 3-2) next Tuesday, while Bozeman (5-5, 1-4) will return home to host Great Falls CMR (5-4, 2-2).