Gallatin County to Appoint Dedicated Election Administrator in 2027

NOTE: Press release from the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office

In 2027, Gallatin County will become the ninth Montana County to appoint an Election Administrator whose duties are exclusively focused on conducting elections.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Gallatin County Commission unanimously passed a resolution to appoint an Election Administrator and establish a dedicated election department. This change will take effect following the end of incumbent Clerk & Recorder/Election Administrator Eric Semerad’s term on December 31, 2026.

Montana law states the elected County Clerk & Recorder is the Election Administrator unless appointed by the County Commission. This decision will allow the Commission to initiate the hiring process for an election administrator, guided by a job description that requires minimum qualifications, education and experience. The hired administrator is slated for appointment on January 1, 2027, and will report directly to the Gallatin County Commission.

During the hearing, the Gallatin County Commissioners agreed that professionalizing the role with oversight of three elected officials would improve the election system, insulate the office from political turmoil and ensure the same level of public participation and civic engagement.

“Moving (these duties) from one elected office to another doesn’t remove the ability for the public to chime in and make their voice heard…” said Commissioner Scott MacFarlane.

Both Semerad and former Clerk & Recorder Charlotte Mills, who originally proposed the resolution in 2017, supported the resolution during the hearing. They cited complexity and scale of elections, coupled with management of multiple departments and employee retention, amplifies the need for an appointed election administrator.

“This move to professionalize the election department and have a qualified person with a job description and requirements, is the right investment to make to ensure this continues,” said Commissioner Jennifer Boyer about Gallatin’s successful election administration.

Candidate filing for the Clerk & Recorder position will begin on February 17, 2026. With this decision, candidates filing for office will be aware that the duties of election administration will not fall under the elected office. The elected Clerk & Recorder will continue to be responsible for the oversight of the county’s property, commission and vital records as well as sitting on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“Running transparent, accountable, clear and fair elections is the most fundamental responsibility of government period,” said Commissioner Zach Brown adding, “This is the most important thing that government does.”

Cascade, Glacier, Big Horn, Lake, Lincoln and Teton Counties have appointed election administrators and other Montana counties considering this process as well.

“It’s definitely the direction that most people are moving towards rather than moving away from,” said Eric Semerad.