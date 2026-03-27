Gallatin County superintendent candidate Deanna Campbell will not appear on the November election ballot

BOZEMAN — Deanna Campbell, a candidate for Gallatin County superintendent of schools, will not appear on the November general election ballot after election officials determined she does not meet the legal requirements for the position.

Montana law requires candidates for the office to hold specific educator or administrative certificates. These certificates must be valid at the time the candidate files for office. Officials reviewed Campbell's qualifications and found she lacks the required certification, making her legally unqualified to hold the office.

Campbell filed to run for the position earlier this month and paid her filing fee. As a result, she will still appear on the upcoming primary election ballot, but her name will be left off the general election ballot this fall.

Voters with questions can contact Election Administrator Eric Semerad at (406) 582-3060 or eric.semerad@gallatin.mt.gov

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