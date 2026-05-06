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Gallatin County Special Purpose District & School Election Unofficial results

Gallatin County Special Purpose District & School Election Unofficial results
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MTN News
Voting Ballots
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Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2026 school and special districts election in the county.

Highlights from the unofficial final results:

Belgrade Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Belgrade HS GF Levy: Failed

Bozeman Elementary GF Levy: Passed

Bozeman HS GF Levy: Passed

Gateway General Fund Levy: Passed

Manhattan Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Manhattan HS GF Levy: Failed

Monforton Elementary Building Reserve Levy: Passed

Monforton Elementary GF Levy: Passed

Three Forks Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Three Forks HS GF levy: Failed

Three Forks Tech Levy: Failed (by 2 votes)

Big Sky Hospital District Creation: Passed

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