Gallatin County Special Purpose District & School Election Unofficial results

Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2026 school and special districts election in the county.

Highlights from the unofficial final results:

Belgrade Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Belgrade HS GF Levy: Failed

Bozeman Elementary GF Levy: Passed

Bozeman HS GF Levy: Passed

Gateway General Fund Levy: Passed

Manhattan Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Manhattan HS GF Levy: Failed

Monforton Elementary Building Reserve Levy: Passed

Monforton Elementary GF Levy: Passed

Three Forks Elementary GF Levy: Failed

Three Forks HS GF levy: Failed

Three Forks Tech Levy: Failed (by 2 votes)

Big Sky Hospital District Creation: Passed