Gallatin County Special Purpose District & School Election Unofficial results

Gallatin County has released unofficial final results for the 2026 school and special districts election in the county.
Highlights from the unofficial final results:
Belgrade Elementary GF Levy: Failed
Belgrade HS GF Levy: Failed
Bozeman Elementary GF Levy: Passed
Bozeman HS GF Levy: Passed
Gateway General Fund Levy: Passed
Manhattan Elementary GF Levy: Failed
Manhattan HS GF Levy: Failed
Monforton Elementary Building Reserve Levy: Passed
Monforton Elementary GF Levy: Passed
Three Forks Elementary GF Levy: Failed
Three Forks HS GF levy: Failed
Three Forks Tech Levy: Failed (by 2 votes)
Big Sky Hospital District Creation: Passed