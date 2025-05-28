Gallatin County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing elderly man

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding an endangered elderly resident, Alvin G. Flowers, 82, who went missing on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding an endangered elderly resident, Alvin G. Flowers, 82, who went missing on May 27, 2025.



Flowers was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Mendenhall in Bozeman. He is believed to have driven away from his family home in a red 2000 GMC Jimmy, which has Montana license plate 665322B.

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Not actual vehicle

Described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, Flowers suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes. He does not have a cellphone with him, and it is unclear where he intended to go.

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding an endangered elderly resident, Alvin G. Flowers, 82, who went missing on May 27, 2025.



Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Flowers or the red GMC Jimmy to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible. Call 911 or reach the office at (406) 582-2100 ext. 1 for any information related to the case.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.