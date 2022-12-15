Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy hit while on scene of I-90 accident

A Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy was hit while on the scene of an accident on I-90, according to Sheriff Dan Springer.

The deputy reportedly has minor injuries, and the patrol car was damaged.

Springer says in poor road conditions drivers need to slow down, stay off their brakes, and not rely on 4-wheel drive. 4-wheel drive does not help in icy conditions.

Springer advises drivers who are not comfortable driving in poor conditions to allow the Department of Transportation to work the streets before they get on the highway.