Gallatin County school board candidates share views in questionnaire

BOZEMAN - Candidates running for seats on Gallatin County school boards were recently sent a 10-question, voluntary questionnaire and now, the superintendent of schools office is sharing that information with voters.

In a press release, officials stated: To better educate voters in upcoming school district elections, the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Office announced that it will serve as a clearinghouse for information on school district trustee candidates in the May 3 election.

Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry sent a 10-question, voluntary questionnaire to all candidates running for seats on school boards in the 16 school districts across Gallatin County. The questionnaires collected from the trustee candidates will be posted on the Superintendent’s website.

“Residents of the county often contact my office seeking information about trustee candidates in their school districts,” Henry said. “My office devised this questionnaire to better serve the public and assist voters in making informed decisions.”

Responses from candidates were requested to be sent by April 14 to be posted on the Gallatin County website. Responses received after that will be posted when received up until Election Day on Tuesday, May 3.

Find candidate responses here [gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net].