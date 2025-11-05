Gallatin County Municipal Elections 2025: Unofficial results

BOZEMAN — Unofficial results from the Gallatin County Municipal 2025 Election:

BOZEMAN:

Mayor - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one

Douglas Fischer - 6,886

John Meyer - 2,959

Brendan O'Connor - 1,376

For Bozeman City Commission, 4-year term, vote for two

Eli Anselmi - 2,007

Roger Blank - 2,407

Emma Bode - 5,420

Trevor Nameniuk - 1,591

Alison Sweeney - 5,265

Emily Talago - 3,612

For Municipal Court Judge - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one

J. Colleen Herrington 8,227

Bozeman Water Adequacy Initiative

For - 3,239

Against - 8,052

BELGRADE:

Belgrade City Council Ward 1

Renae Biery Mattimoe

Belgrade City Council Ward 2

Kristine Menicucci

Belgrade City Council Ward 2 (Special)

Erin Bell

Belgrade City Council Ward 3

Jason Guffey

Mayor of Belgrade

Michael Meis

Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 bond Question No. 1

$6,630,000.00

Yes - 1,972

No - 3,518

Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 Bond Question No. 2

$5,000,000.00

Yes - 1,739

No - 3,758

Belgrade City Charter Amendment, Mayor's term from 2 years to 4 years

For - 794

Against - 1,108

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

For Council Member, Town of West Yellowstone, 4-year term, vote for 3

Brian Benike - 61

Lisa Griffith - 44

Jeff McBirnie - 56

Brock Wilson - 77

MANHATTAN - no results at this time

Manhattan Town Council At-large, vote for 2

Steffan Simpkins

Joshua Sinnema

THREE FORKS - no results at this time

Mayor of Three Forks

Randy Johnston

Three Forks City Council, vote for 3

Garret Buchanan

Robert Buchholz

Reagan Hooton

Three Forks City Council (Special) vote for 2

Gene Townsend