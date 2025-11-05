Gallatin County Municipal Elections 2025: Unofficial results

BOZEMAN — Unofficial results from the Gallatin County Municipal 2025 Election:
BOZEMAN:
Mayor - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one
Douglas Fischer - 6,886
John Meyer - 2,959
Brendan O'Connor - 1,376
For Bozeman City Commission, 4-year term, vote for two
Eli Anselmi - 2,007
Roger Blank - 2,407
Emma Bode - 5,420
Trevor Nameniuk - 1,591
Alison Sweeney - 5,265
Emily Talago - 3,612
For Municipal Court Judge - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one
J. Colleen Herrington 8,227
Bozeman Water Adequacy Initiative
For - 3,239
Against - 8,052
BELGRADE:
Belgrade City Council Ward 1
Renae Biery Mattimoe
Belgrade City Council Ward 2
Kristine Menicucci
Belgrade City Council Ward 2 (Special)
Erin Bell
Belgrade City Council Ward 3
Jason Guffey
Mayor of Belgrade
Michael Meis
Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 bond Question No. 1
$6,630,000.00
Yes - 1,972
No - 3,518
Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 Bond Question No. 2
$5,000,000.00
Yes - 1,739
No - 3,758
Belgrade City Charter Amendment, Mayor's term from 2 years to 4 years
For - 794
Against - 1,108
WEST YELLOWSTONE:
For Council Member, Town of West Yellowstone, 4-year term, vote for 3
Brian Benike - 61
Lisa Griffith - 44
Jeff McBirnie - 56
Brock Wilson - 77
MANHATTAN - no results at this time
Manhattan Town Council At-large, vote for 2
Steffan Simpkins
Joshua Sinnema
THREE FORKS - no results at this time
Mayor of Three Forks
Randy Johnston
Three Forks City Council, vote for 3
Garret Buchanan
Robert Buchholz
Reagan Hooton
Three Forks City Council (Special) vote for 2
Gene Townsend