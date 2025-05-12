Gallatin County measles cases update

BOZEMAN—The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported today that all eight cases of measles reported in April have recovered, and the individuals are no longer isolated.

Presently, there is no evidence of community transmission of measles in Gallatin County or elsewhere in Montana. All the cases in Gallatin County were isolated to household members.

As of May 9, 2025, a total of 1,001 confirmed measles cases have been reported across 31 jurisdictions: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

About 180 students are under quarantine amid a measles outbreak in North Dakota, where 9 cases were confirmed in Williams County, not far from Montana.

The weekly communicable disease report also showed 2 cases of influenza A, 2 cases of influenza B, and 7 cases of COVID-19 for the week ending May 3, 2025.

