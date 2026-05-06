Gallatin County landowner, Media mogul Ted Turner dies at 87

BOZEMAN — Ted Turner, the media maverick and philanthropist who founded CNN, a pioneering 24-hour network that revolutionized television news, died Wednesday, according to a news release from Turner Enterprises.

In 1991, Turner was named Time magazine's Man of the Year for "influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history."

Turner eventually sold his networks to Time Warner and later exited the business, but continued to express pride in CNN, calling it the "greatest achievement" of his life.

Just over a month before his 80th birthday in 2018, Turner revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. In early 2025, Turner was hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia before recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

Former CNN and MTN News anchor Donna Kelley remembered Turner in a statement:

Ted was a visionary man, among a handful of men and women who changed the world.

I started working for Ted and CNN in the fall of 1985. I was scared spitless being among a lot of very experienced journalists.

I took my job seriously before, but when the Gulf War hit, I upped my game.

We did news when I worked there, and not as much commentary or bashing.

He would sign my paycheck for about 16 years.

He was handsome and dashing, and I had the privilege of interviewing him with my co-anchor, Leon Harris.

I foolishly asked him a yes or no question, and he said yes with a twinkle in his eye.

I broke out in a sweat and gathered my wits and asked a smarter question. And ruined a suit.

He lived life boldly, and I believe inspired.

After watching the documentary Call Me Ted,

I have more respect and appreciation for how he struggled to keep us on the air.

I have been praying for him for years since finding out about the Lewy Body Dementia.

May God take him home and have him enjoy some fishing and his favorite drink.

He changed this Montana girl’s life, and I send my condolences to his children … with thanks for getting to go along on part of the ride." Kelley said.

In another statement, the CEO and Co-founder of Ted's Montana Grill, George McKerrow, said this:

Ted and I were partners for 25 years and very close personal friends. In 2001, we shook hands with a shared vision - to build a restaurant group rooted in integrity, success, a deep respect for our nation’s heritage, and one that we could be proud of. Together, we succeeded in our mission through dedication, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to our values.

Bringing Ted's Montana Grill to Bozeman in 2008 was especially meaningful - not only because Ted’s ranch - the Flying D - is a landmark, but because Bozeman embodies the spirit of the Great American West. It was the perfect fit for everything Ted's Montana Grill represents - returning to simpler times with classic American food, genuine hospitality, and sharing a meal with the people who matter most. We call it the Big Sky spirit, and it’s reflected in everything we do. Together, we fulfilled our mission through dedication, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to our values. As my friend always said, we never give up.

Ted was a true American icon whose legacy will live on in all that we’ve built and in the countless lives he touched. He will be greatly missed.

May he rest in peace.

- George McKerrow, CEO and Co-founder of Ted's Montana Grill

Courtesy - George McKerrow, CEO and Co-founder of Ted's Montana Grill, with Turner at the Bozeman location

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

For a deeper look at Turner's life and legacy, click here.

