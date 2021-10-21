Gallatin County Health officials discuss Halloween during health update

BOZEMAN — This week’s Gallatin County health update was held a day earlier, but the timing was perfect especially with Halloween quickly approaching.

“I mean we know a lot more about this virus, the COVID-19 virus, than we did previously, the last Halloween season,” said Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson at the meeting, held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old has not been approved yet and may not be ready for distribution until after Halloween.

“One of the best ways that we have shared this previously too is for others around that child who is not yet vaccinated to be vaccinated, so they’re really protecting that child," said Christenson. "Cocooning, it’s basically trying to ensure that those around the child are protected so that they can have that protection relayed back to the child as well.”

Though the exact date for vaccines for that age is unknown, many children are already looking forward to Halloween.

“My older sister’s going to take me up to the big houses up here,” exclaimed Joslyn Cain, 8.

When asked, Joslyn's father said he wasn't too concerned when asked about her safety.

I haven’t given it much thought," said Cameron Cain. "I would put it on the same level as razor blades and needles in the candy.”

“Uh, a pretty low opportunity for her to get COVID just by trick or treating," he added.

But the health department says last year there was an increase in cases after the holiday.

“We did see a surge in the fall, and so we are watching that,” Christenson said.

The full meetings are always available online.

