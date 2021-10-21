Gallatin City-County Health Dept confirms one more Gallatin County man dies of COVID-19 complications

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

This person was a male in his 60s who passed away at a hospital the week of September 26. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate today that attributed his death to COVID-19.

This latest death makes for a total of 82 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

No further details will be released on this case out of respect for the individual, their family, and friends.

In Gallatin County, 62% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, ranking us the fourth most vaccinated county in the state. From July 1 to October 16, 2021, Gallatin County saw 194 Gallatin County residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 156 individuals were unvaccinated, or approximately 80%. From August 21 to October 15, 2021, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 327 deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 254 were unvaccinated, or 78%.

According to the press release: "The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. It is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others. Please visit our website for more information on COVID-19 vaccines and make a plan to get vaccinated."

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.

RELATED:

FDA authorizes booster shot for three COVID-19 vaccines, mixing and matching brands

Montana COVID update: 979 new cases (Oct 21)

Gianforte announces monoclonal antibody treatment clinic in Butte

St. Peter's Health: staff 'harassed and threatened' by Montana public officials over COVID patient treatment