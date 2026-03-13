Gallatin County commission candidate ruled ineligible due to residency requirements

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County's District 3 commission race looks different after election officials ruled that a candidate does not meet the residency requirements to run for the seat.

The Gallatin County Election Office has ruled that Tracie Gibbons is ineligible to run for the District 3 commission seat. State law requires county commission candidates to live within their district's boundaries for at least two years before the general election. The election office found that Gibbons' home is located in District 1, not District 3.

Gibbons was notified of her disqualification on Wednesday, March 11.

While older maps previously placed her address in District 3, the county commission redrew those boundaries in August 2023. County Administrator Jim Doar said that the redistricting process was public record for more than two years.

Doar said it is the responsibility of the candidate to make sure they meet the legal requirements of the seat they are seeking.

With Gibbons disqualified — and candidate Nate Powell-Palm having already withdrawn — Republican Colter Metcalf is the only qualified candidate remaining in the District 3 race.

The primary is set for June 2. Write-in candidates for the general election have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 to file.

The search for an interim appointee to fill the District 3 vacancy is still underway. Under Montana law, the commission is reviewing candidates submitted by the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee. The commission has asked for an additional list of 5 prospective appointees by April 10.

Those candidates will be considered during a public meeting on April 21 at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend and comment.

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