Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office reduces public hours

The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office is temporarily reducing office hours due to short staffing.

The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 3 PM starting Monday, September 19. However, staff will be on hand until 5 PM each day. The office is in the Law and Justice Center on the top floor.

“Our staff will use that time at the end of the day to get caught up and ensure we are maintaining the caseload in our office,” said Gallatin County Clerk of District Court Sandy Erhardt.

The District Court Clerk's Office has a total of 14 positions, but there are currently only four employees working within the office. By the end of the month, they reportedly will be losing two more employees.

Some of the responsibilities within the office include keeping records, providing marriage licenses, keeping minutes for court proceedings, and filing actions for every case filed in District court.

The public is able to use a drop-box outside of the office for filing or documents can also be emailed to GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov. In the case of an emergency situation, you can call 406-582-2171 or 406-582-2169.

Until additional staff is hired, the reduced public hours will remain in place.