FWP seeks information after two pelicans found shot and killed on Jefferson River

Wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) seek information after two pelicans were found illegally shot and killed on the Jefferson River.

FWP wrote in a Facebook post that the pelicans were found near the Limespur Fishing Access Site, about a mile upstream from the entrance to Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.

According to the post, wardens suspect the birds were shot sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, and Sunday morning, June 20.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This is a developing story. We will update you with any further information we receive.