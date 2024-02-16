Funeral service planned for Sgt. Nevada Krinkee in Sheridan, Wyo.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Sheridan police officer who was killed Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held for Sgt. Nevada Krinkee on March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Sheridan College Dome, according to an obituary published by Kane Funeral Home.

The service will be followed by a processional to the Sheridan Municipal Cemetary, the obituary states.

Krinkee, 33, died Tuesday morning when he was shot while serving a man a trespass warning at a residence near downtown Sheridan. The shooting resulted in a 30-hour standoff with a man later identified as 46-year-old William Lowery. He was killed by police when he fled a residence carrying a firearm, officials said.

Krinkee grew up in Bozeman and was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the Sheridan Police Department about six years ago. He is survived by a wife, who is also an officer on the department, and a young daughter.