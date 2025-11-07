Friday Headlines: Tech player fights for life, BZN shutdown challenges and free potatoes

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Nov. 7, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana Tech football player Kellen Klimpel fighting for life after serious accident

Government shutdown reaches day 37: BZN braces for potential flight reductions

Butte Kiwanis delivers nearly a ton of potatoes to help family facing food insecurity

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on November 7:

Major Historical Events:

1917 - The October Revolution in Russia: Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin seize power and capture the Winter Palace, overthrowing the Provisional Government

1940 - The Tacoma Narrows Bridge ("Galloping Gertie") collapses in Washington state due to high winds

2000 - The controversial U.S. presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore begins with inconclusive results (later decided by the Supreme Court)

2020 - Joe Biden is declared winner of the U.S. presidential election, defeating Donald Trump, with Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first person of color elected Vice President

Other Notable Events:

1492 - The Ensisheim Meteorite strikes France, the oldest meteorite with a known date of impact

1775 - Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join the British army

1811 - Battle of Tippecanoe: General William Henry Harrison defeats Native Americans

1837 - Abolitionist printer Elijah P. Lovejoy is killed by a pro-slavery mob in Illinois

1916 - Jeannette Rankin becomes the first woman elected to U.S. Congress (Montana)

1944 - Franklin D. Roosevelt is re-elected for a record fourth term as U.S. President

1989 - L. Douglas Wilder becomes the first African-American elected governor in U.S. history (Virginia)

2007 - The Jokela school shooting in Finland results in nine deaths

Notable Births on November 7

Historical Figures:

1728 - Captain James Cook, British explorer and navigator

1867 - Marie Curie, Polish-French scientist and Nobel Prize winner

1879 - Leon Trotsky, Russian revolutionary and Marxist theorist

Literature & Arts:

1913 - Albert Camus, French author and Nobel Prize winner ("The Stranger")

1943 - Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter

1918 - Billy Graham, influential American Baptist minister

Political Leaders:

1832 - Andrew Dickson White, American historian and co-founder of Cornell University

1888 - C.V. Raman, Indian physicist and Nobel Prize winner

Entertainment:

1941 - Jean Shrimpton, British supermodel

1942 - Johnny Rivers, American singer ("Secret Agent Man")

1967 - David Guetta, French DJ and music producer

Notable Deaths on November 7

Political & Historical Figures:

1962 - Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady and human rights activist (age 78)

1913 - Alfred Russel Wallace, British naturalist and co-discoverer of evolution theory (age 90)

1981 - Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (age 96)

Entertainment:

2016 - Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter ("Hallelujah") (age 82)

1980 - Steve McQueen, American actor (age 50)

2011 - Joe Frazier, American heavyweight boxing champion (age 67)

2021 - Dean Stockwell, American actor (age 85)

Other Notable Deaths:

1943 - Dwight Frye, American actor known for horror films like "Dracula" (age 44)

1991 - Gene Tunney, American heavyweight boxing champion (age 94)

