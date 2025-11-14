Friday Headlines: Nov. 14, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Nov. 14, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday forecast: Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman November grocery price comparisons

Montana U.S. Senate race: Daines up for third term, three Democrats running

Lawmakers release more emails alleging ties between Trump and Epstein

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🎂 Notable Births on November 14

Famous Figures:

Jawaharlal Nehru (1889-1964) - First Prime Minister of India after independence from the UK in 1947. His birthday is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Aaron Copland (1900-1990) - Acclaimed American composer known for "Appalachian Spring" and "Fanfare for the Common Man"

Condoleezza Rice (1954) - First Black woman to serve as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under President George W. Bush

King Charles III (1948) - Current King of the United Kingdom, eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

King Hussein of Jordan (1935-1999) - Whose 46-year reign shaped modern Jordan

Claude Monet (1840-1926) - French Impressionist painter

⚰️ Notable Deaths on November 14

Historical Figures:

Booker T. Washington (1915) - Influential African American educator and civil rights leader, died at age 59

Alexander Nevsky (1263) - Medieval Russian prince and military hero, died at age 43

Jane Byrne (2014) - First woman mayor of Chicago (1979-83), died at age 81

Warren Mitchell (2015) - English actor famous for "Till Death Us Do Part," died at age 89

Vic Flick (2024) - British guitarist who played the famous "James Bond Theme," died at age 87

📚 Fascinating Historical Events on November 14

Ancient & Medieval:

332 BC - Alexander the Great was crowned pharaoh of Egypt

1305 - Clement V was crowned pope, becoming the first of the Avignon popes

Exploration & Literature:

1851 - Herman Melville's masterpiece "Moby-Dick" was published in the United States

1889 - Journalist Nellie Bly began her famous around-the-world journey, attempting to beat the fictional record of Phileas Fogg from Jules Verne's novel. She completed it in 72 days and 6 hours!

Civil Rights Milestones:

1960 - Six-year-old Ruby Bridges became the youngest student to racially integrate schools in the American South, attending an all-white elementary school in New Orleans under federal protection

Space & Science:

1969 - Apollo 12 was launched, carrying astronauts Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon, and Alan Bean for the second lunar landing mission

1680 - German astronomer Gottfried Kirch discovered the Great Comet of 1680

Modern History:

1972 - The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 1,000 for the first time

1994 - The first public trains ran through the Channel Tunnel, connecting England and France

2002 - Nancy Pelosi became the first woman to be named leader of either party in either house of Congress

Tragic Events:

1970 - Marshall University football team plane crash killed 75 people, inspiring the film "We Are Marshall"

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

