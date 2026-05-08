Friday Headlines: May 8, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, May 8, 2026:

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Friday morning forecast: May 8, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Ten years after toxic pit killed thousands of snow geese, Butte mitigation efforts advance

Ten years after toxic pit killed thousands of snow geese, Butte mitigation efforts advance

Belgrade wins best tasting tap water in Montana, now heads to national competition

Belgrade wins best tasting tap water in Montana, now heads to national competition

Montana rider with 72 years of experience shares motorcycle safety tips for May

Montana rider with 72 years of experience shares motorcycle safety tips for May

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a collection of historical facts and tidbits about Coca-Cola since that first glass was sold at Jacob's Pharmacy on May 8, 1886:

🥤 Origins & Early History

The Morphine Connection: Dr. John Pemberton, Coca-Cola's inventor, was a Civil War Confederate veteran who became addicted to morphine after being wounded in battle. His search for a cure for his addiction led him to create the original Coca-Cola recipe.

From Wine to Soda: Coca-Cola wasn't Pemberton's first creation. In 1885, he invented "Pemberton's French Wine Coca," an alcoholic beverage marketed as a nerve tonic. When Atlanta passed a prohibition bill, he had to create a non-alcoholic version—thus Coca-Cola was born.

Humble Beginnings: In its first year, Coca-Cola sold only about 9 drinks per day. Today, more than 10,000 Coca-Cola soft drinks are consumed every second worldwide.

💰 Business Origins

The $300 Deal: After Pemberton's death, Asa Candler reportedly approached the inventor's son's mother at Pemberton's funeral and offered her $300 cash for the rights to the Coca-Cola name—one of the shrewdest business deals in history.

Free Sample Pioneer: Coca-Cola essentially invented modern couponing by distributing free sample tickets to soda fountains in the 1890s, helping spread the drink's popularity.

🧪 The Formula & Ingredients

The Cocaine Era: Early Coca-Cola did contain cocaine—about 9 milligrams per glass—derived from coca leaves. However, it was removed in 1903, well before cocaine became illegal in 1914.

Still Uses Coca Leaves: Remarkably, Coca-Cola still uses ingredients from coca leaves today, but all cocaine is removed under strict regulatory oversight.

The Secret Recipe: The formula is kept in a high-security vault in Atlanta. In 2011, This American Life published what they believed to be the original recipe, found in a 130-year-old notebook belonging to Pemberton's best friend.

🎨 Iconic Design & Marketing

The Contour Bottle Mystery: The famous Coca-Cola bottle shape was inspired by what designers mistakenly thought was an ingredient—the cocoa pod. They didn't realize cocoa wasn't actually in Coke, but the distinctive design stuck and became iconic.

Santa Claus Connection: While Coca-Cola didn't invent the modern image of Santa Claus, their 1930s advertising campaigns significantly popularized the jolly, red-suited version we know today. They've even trademarked their version of Santa.

Polar Bear Legacy: The first polar bear appeared in a French Coca-Cola ad in 1922, showing a bear squirting cola into the mouth of a thirsty sun. The famous animated "Northern Lights" commercial from 1993 was inspired by creator Ken Stewart's Labrador Retriever, who resembled a polar bear as a puppy.

🚀 Space & Records

First Soft Drink in Space: Coca-Cola was the first soft drink consumed in space, marking another milestone in its global reach.

Brand Empire: The Coca-Cola Company owns over 3,500 different beverages. If you tried one every day, it would take you 9 years to sample them all.

📈 Marketing Milestones

"New Coke" Disaster-Turned-Success: In 1985, Coca-Cola changed its formula to "New Coke," which was so unpopular that they brought back the original as "Coca-Cola Classic" after just 79 days. Paradoxically, this became one of the most successful marketing moves in history, as Classic Coke sales skyrocketed.

Cultural Impact: Coca-Cola has been involved in major cultural moments, including helping organize a dinner for Martin Luther King Jr.'s Nobel Peace Prize celebration in 1964 when Atlanta's conservative elite initially refused to attend an integrated event.

Media Empire: In an unprecedented move for 1982, Coca-Cola bought Columbia Pictures, showing how major companies were beginning to diversify across entirely different industries.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

