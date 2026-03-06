Friday Headlines: March 6, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Mar. 6, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana's Senate race just got a major shake-up. Here's what it means for voters

Butte masquerade ball raises funds for the arts

Gas prices in Montana jumped 20 cents in one week. A AAA spokesperson explains what's behind the spike

THAT’S INTERESTING:

