Friday Headlines: March 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, March 27, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday morning forecast: March 27, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte officials touring Washington data center seeking to build near the Mining City

Butte county officials tour Washington data center as Sabey proposes building a new facility in Montana

'Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat': MSU alums share memories, reaction to record season ahead of Super 16 game

Former MSU women's basketball players celebrate team's historic Super 16 run and growing fan support

Butte business community rallies to support unpaid TSA agents during the partial government shutdown

Butte business community rallies to support unpaid TSA agents during the partial government shutdown

Trump directs DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

Trump directs DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents impacted by government shutdown

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts about the Great Alaskan Earthquake of March 27, 1964:

Immense Power: The earthquake, with a magnitude of 9.2, was the most powerful ever recorded in North American history and the second most powerful in world history.

Prolonged Shaking: The ground shaking lasted for an astonishing four and a half minutes.

Vast Impact Area: The earthquake was felt over a massive area of approximately 500,000 square miles and caused significant damage in south-central Alaska.

Tsunami Devastation: The earthquake triggered a series of powerful tsunamis. A local tsunami struck the village of Chenega, killing 23 of its 68 inhabitants. The main tsunami waves traveled across the Pacific, causing 16 deaths in Oregon and California.

Land Level Changes: The event caused permanent changes to the landscape. Some areas, like parts of Montague Island, were lifted by as much as 38 feet, while other regions, such as Girdwood, subsided by up to 10 feet.

Global Reach: The effects of the earthquake were detected worldwide. Seiches, which are standing waves in enclosed bodies of water, were observed in swimming pools and harbors as far away as Louisiana and South Africa.

Scientific Advancement: The earthquake was a pivotal event for seismology. It confirmed the theory of plate tectonics and led to a much deeper understanding of subduction zones and the earthquake hazards they pose.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

