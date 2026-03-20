Friday Headlines: March 20, 2026 - First Day of Spring!

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, March 20, 2026:

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Friday morning forecast: March 20, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman High School plans $6M renovation to update 1970s locker rooms and aging south wing facilities

Bozeman High School plans $6 million renovation to update 1970s locker rooms and aging south wing facilities

Butte mourns the loss of Don Peoples Sr., former chief executive who led the Mining City through tough times

Butte mourns the loss of Don Peoples Sr., the former chief executive who helped save the Mining City

Tester, Racicot, Bullock hold 'community conversation' in Helena

Tester, Racicot, Bullock hold "community conversation" in Helena

Government funding impasse is making the TSA travel experience even worse

Government funding impasse is making the TSA travel experience even worse

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Today, in 1976, Patty Hearst was convicted of armed robbery:

February 4, 1974: Patricia Hearst, the 19-year-old granddaughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, was kidnapped from her apartment in Berkeley, California, by a small, radical left-wing group called the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA).

April 3, 1974: After weeks in captivity, where she was confined to a closet and subjected to indoctrination, Hearst released a tape to the public. In it, she announced she had joined the SLA and adopted the new name "Tania."

April 15, 1974: Hearst was seen on surveillance cameras wielding a rifle during the armed robbery of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco, an event that shocked the nation.

May 17, 1974: Six members of the SLA were killed in a televised shootout with police in Los Angeles. Hearst and two other members were not in the safe house at the time and watched the event on TV from a hotel room.

September 18, 1975: After more than a year on the run as a fugitive, Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco.

The Trial (Early 1976): Hearst's defense, led by famed attorney F. Lee Bailey, argued that she was not a willing participant but had been brainwashed and coerced by her captors. This was one of the first major cases to use a defense akin to what is now known as Stockholm syndrome.

March 20, 1976: Despite the defense's arguments, a jury found Patty Hearst guilty of armed robbery.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

