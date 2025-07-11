Friday Headlines: July 11, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, July 11, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures will be cooler with light winds and full sunshine for your Friday. Be prepared for 90° temperatures both for Saturday and Sunday with little to no rain chances until early next week.

Cooler for Friday with warm weekend expected

TOP HEADLINES:

How Tourism in Bozeman is Booming This Summer

Local Businesses Thrive as Bozeman Sees Surge in Summer Tourism

Butte seeking applicants in need of building improvement funding

Put the Plywood Away: Butte Offers Grants to Restore Underutilized Historic Buildings

Inside the harrowing search: AI and sonar used to find flood victims in Texas

Inside the harrowing search: AI and sonar used to find flood victims in Texas

THAT’S INTERESTING:

July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day, established by the United Nations in 1989 to raise awareness of global population issues. Historical Events: 1804: Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, was mortally wounded in a duel with Aaron Burr.

1979: The United States launched its first space shuttle mission, STS-1, which sent the Space Shuttle Columbia into orbit.

2006: The "Battle of the Somme" memorial was unveiled at the site of the World War I battle, marking the largest battle in British military history. Famous Birthdays: 1899: American actor and comedian Minnie Pearl, known for her work on the Grand Ole Opry and her humorous monologues.

1940: American singer and musician Bob Bogle, co-founder of the rock band The Ventures.

1973: Kylie Bunbury, a Canadian-American actress known for her roles in series like "Pitch" and "Twilight Zone." Nature and Weather: July is often known for being one of the hottest months of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, with many regions experiencing high temperatures and increased humidity. Cultural Significance: In the United States, July 11 is often associated with summer festivals and events, as it falls squarely in the heart of summer vacation season.

National Mojito Day: In the U.S., July 11 is recognized as National Mojito Day, celebrating the popular Cuban cocktail made with rum, mint, lime, and sugar. Sports: July 11 has seen various sports events, including MLB All-Star Games and significant tennis matches, as several key sports seasons are in full swing during this time.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

