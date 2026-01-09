Friday Headlines: January 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Jan. 9, 2026:
Flu cases surge in Gallatin County as H3N2 variant spreads among children
Son charged with attempted deliberate homicide after reportedly stabbing father at Bozeman hotel
Butte's forgotten ski resort: Beef Trail brought winter sports to the Mining City
Man arrested after bomb threat forces evacuation of Bozeman Public Library
🏛️ Major Historical Events for January 9th
Ancient & Medieval Times:
- 1349 - The Basel Massacre: 700 Jews were burned to death in a specially constructed building, accused of poisoning communities during the Black Death plague
- 475 - Byzantine Emperor Zeno was forced to flee Constantinople
- 1317 - Philip V "the Tall" was crowned King of France
Age of Exploration & Early Modern Era:
- 1793 - First hot-air balloon flight in the United States took off from Philadelphia, piloted by French aeronaut Jean-Pierre Blanchard, landing 15 miles away in New Jersey
- 1799 - British Prime Minister William Pitt introduced income tax to fund the war against Napoleon
- 1861 - Mississippi seceded from the Union during the American Civil War
- 1861 - The Star of the West was fired upon while trying to deliver supplies to Fort Sumter - considered the first shots of the Civil War
20th Century Milestones:
- 1909 - Explorer Ernest Shackleton reached a record southern latitude of 88°23' South during the Nimrod Expedition
- 1945 - U.S. forces led by General MacArthur invaded Luzon, Philippines, during World War II
- 1959 - Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro arrived in Havana after capturing the capital
- 1960 - Construction of Egypt's Aswan High Dam began
- 1969 - First test flight of the Concorde supersonic jetliner in Bristol, England
Modern Technology:
- 2001 - Apple announced iTunes at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco
- 2007 - Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone at Macworld
👑 Notable Births
Political Leaders:
- 1913 - Richard Nixon, 37th U.S. President and Vice President under Eisenhower
- 1982 - Catherine Middleton, who became the Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince William
Entertainment & Arts:
- 1898 - Gracie Fields, English music hall performer and actress
- 1908 - Simone de Beauvoir, French writer and feminist author of "The Second Sex"
- 1944 - Jimmy Page, legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist
- 1951 - Crystal Gayle, American country music singer ("Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue")
- 1967 - Dave Matthews, musician and leader of the Dave Matthews Band
Sports:
- 1934 - Bart Starr, Hall of Fame NFL quarterback (Green Bay Packers)
- 1959 - Mark Martin, NASCAR racing driver
- 1965 - Muggsy Bogues, shortest player in NBA history at 5'3"
Science & Innovation:
- 1890 - Karel Čapek, Czech writer who coined the word "robot"
- 1922 - Har Gobind Khorana, Nobel Prize-winning biochemist
⚰️ Notable Deaths
- 1324 - Marco Polo, Venetian explorer (though the exact date is disputed)
- 1873 - Napoleon III, former Emperor of France
- 2014 - Amiri Baraka, American poet and playwright
🎭 Cultural & Scientific Achievements
- 1839 - Louis Daguerre demonstrated his photographic process to the French Academy of Sciences
- 1839 - Thomas Henderson measured the first stellar parallax (Alpha Centauri)
- 1954 - "Dear Abby" advice column by Abigail Van Buren first appeared in newspapers
- 1972 - The luxury liner Queen Elizabeth was destroyed by fire in Hong Kong harbor
⚡ Fascinating Facts
- January 9th is known as Apricot Day
- The 1972 Los Angeles Lakers' 33-game winning streak (longest in major league sports history) was ended by the Milwaukee Bucks on this date
- In 1980, K-Mart pulled Steve Martin's comedy album "Let's Get Small" for being in "bad taste"
- The date has seen remarkable technological announcements, from the first balloon flight in America to the iPhone reveal over 200 years later
